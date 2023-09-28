LawCall
City of Irondale breaks ground on new dog park

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Irondale broke ground on Thursday on a 9.6 acre dog park. The park will be located where Ellard Park is now.

There is no shortage of development in Irondale. Mayor James D. Stewart Jr said it has been exciting to see all the big things happening throughout the municipality.

“We have 5 capital projects that does not even include this project that is getting ready to take place in the City of Irondale,” said Mayor Stewart. “So, I am excited and elated. I wake up every morning happy to come to City Hall to steer such a wonderful city.”

The dog park will feature a community pavilion, separate parks for big and small dogs, and play equipment. The city has been wanting to put a dog park in since 2014.

Construction is set to start soon with an end date somewhere between three to six months.

Irondale citizens are also getting their chance to re-name Ellard Park. Now through October 20, a voting competition is being held on the City of Irondale’s app. The app is free to download in the app store.

