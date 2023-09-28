LawCall
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday with these deals, freebies

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National Coffee Day is Friday, Sept. 29, and while we think it should be recognized every day, the official celebration will have coffee lovers rejoicing.

We’ve done the homework for you and compiled a list of places offering free or discounted coffee items.

1. FILTER-Coffee Parlor

  • Free 16 oz. drip coffee or 16 oz Cold Brew (no syrups) with a food purchase.

2. Dunkin’

  • Dunkin’ Rewards members enjoy a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on the day

3. Scooter’s Coffee

  • Purchase any food item and receive a small brewed coffee.
  • Hourly giveaways on Facebook. One $10 gift card will be given away every hour to users who comment, like and share the post.

4. Krispy Kreme

  • All guests can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary.

5. Shipley Do-Nuts

  • Free medium House Blend, Cold Brew or Iced Coffee with any purchase online with the code COFFEE929 or in-store at participating locations.

