Celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday with these deals, freebies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National Coffee Day is Friday, Sept. 29, and while we think it should be recognized every day, the official celebration will have coffee lovers rejoicing.

We’ve done the homework for you and compiled a list of places offering free or discounted coffee items.

1. FILTER-Coffee Parlor

Free 16 oz. drip coffee or 16 oz Cold Brew (no syrups) with a food purchase.

2. Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Rewards members enjoy a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on the day

3. Scooter’s Coffee

Purchase any food item and receive a small brewed coffee.

Hourly giveaways on Facebook. One $10 gift card will be given away every hour to users who comment, like and share the post.

4. Krispy Kreme

All guests can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary.

5. Shipley Do-Nuts

Free medium House Blend, Cold Brew or Iced Coffee with any purchase online with the code COFFEE929 or in-store at participating locations.

