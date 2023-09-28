BPD seeking information on 2022 homicide of 27-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting information on a homicide that occurred on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, that claimed the life of Asia Johnson.

Police say around 7:45 p.m., Birmingham 911 received a call regarding an unresponsive female at 71st Street and 1st Avenue North.

When East Precinct officers arrived on scene, they discovered Johnson was suffering from an unknown injury. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and attempted CPR.

BFRS pronounced Johnson deceased on the scene.

A homicide detective and evidence technician arrived at the scene of what was believed to be an unclassified death at the time.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy that revealed Johnson was shot with a pellet gun and died as a result of her injuries.

If you have any information that could help detectives, contact the Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your tip could lead to a $5,000 cash reward.

