Board game collection begins in Pickens County

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - The district attorney’s office in one west Alabama district has an ambitious goal; collect 600 board games for children in three counties. The focus is a three-prong approach.

The immediate goal is to collect 600 board games for all first graders in three counties; Pickens, Fayette, and Lamar.

This is the work of Meghan Acker, who quickly gave credit to a teacher-friend of hers in Aliceville. Acker is with the district attorney’s office in Pickens County. The Family First Board Game drive collected 200 board games last year in Pickens. Now for the first time, they want to branch out and distribute 600 board games for the first graders.

“So you’re looking at Sorry, Candyland, Trouble, Yeti In My Spaghetti has been a very popular one, so anything that ranges from the ages of 3 to 10, so they can spend time with their families while they’re out for the holidays and maybe not spend so much time on the iPads. They can spend quality time with their families and their neighbors and loved ones and learn too while playing a board game,” said Meghan Acker, Spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office in the 24th judicial district of West Alabama.

There are multiple drop-off locations to donate board games. Locations are available at the DA office in Fayette, Vernon, or Carrollton, or any West Alabama Bank location in Fayette, Lamar, or Pickens County. Acker says they are working on more drop-off locations and you can also check their Facebook page for an updated list of drop-off locations.

Acker says they plan to hand out the games to all the first graders in the three counties by the first week in December, just in time before the Christmas break.

