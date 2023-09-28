Birmingham seeking community input on new Northside Framework Plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The five neighborhoods of Northside joined together Wednesday night to hear about the Framework Plan presented by the city of Birmingham.

While there is a largescale comprehensive plan in place right now for the entirety of Birmingham which was passed in 2013, this specific Northside/Southside Framework Plan is brand new.

The planning commission created nine different plans for each area of the city. They say five have already been implemented and four still need to be adopted, including Northside’s. Northside includes Central City, Druid Hills, Evergreen, Fountain Heights, and Norwood.

During the meeting, they covered area strengths which include housing choices and access to parks, along with workforce diversity. The area threats include inadequate public K-12 schools, abandoned and dilapidated housing, along with declining homeownership.

There were four areas of “priority actions” that are included in the framework plan: community renewal, green systems, economic vitality, and transportation.

Some priorities they want to implement with this new plan include repurposing publicly owned abandoned facilities, strengthening public school partnerships, and implementing the Birmingham Sidewalk Master Plan.

Central City President Donna Williams Whitlock said she wants the plan to recognize her neighborhood as an actual neighborhood, saying sometimes they are just seen as a “party area” while many professionals live and work there.

“One of the members from Norwood, was speaking about -- she’s lived there 50 years,” added Whitlock. “There’s no grocery store for her to walk to, no drug store. I think we need to do like Huntsville and some other areas -- have that small town feel but we’re a big town. We can do that with the right conversations between homeowners, business owners, and value people like that that’s lived here 50 years. That’s what I’d like to see.”

The city said they’ll give residents some time to review the plan and give feedback before the next meeting in about a month.

You can view the Northside/Southside plan by clicking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.