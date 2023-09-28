LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster mom shares son’s story of addiction as fentanyl deaths rise around the country

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl deaths are reaching new highs around the country, including Alabama. It comes as the White House and others are trying to find ways to combat the epidemic.

According to new data from the CDC, fentanyl deaths are up 27% in Alabama compared to this time last year which unfortunately puts the state in the top 10 of states seeing increases. 31 states saw an increase in fentanyl deaths in 2023, according to data analyzed by Families Against Fentanyl.

The CDC says over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

In 2022, 27-year-old Logan Vincent of Alabaster died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. We spoke with his mother Beth who says Logan was a whirlwind of happiness but also struggled with addiction over the years. She says he fought his addiction up until the very end. We’re told Logan was clean for almost three years before going back into a recovery program. Beth says just over a month after rehab, he unfortunately died from an overdose.

“For any family that’s battled this…their person has probably fought really, really hard and they should be very proud of them. I’m very proud of Logan. He tried to help a lot of people himself when he was in a good spot. Even the night before he passed away, he was trying to help people. He just couldn’t help himself,” Beth Vincent said.

Beth and other families are trying to reduce the stigma of addiction by speaking out. She’s hoping it will help other families.

This is just one of many angles we’re working on for an upcoming special about the fentanyl epidemic. Details on that special will be coming soon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening
Lloyd's on Highway 280 closing after October 15
Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing

Latest News

City of Birmingham presented the Northside Framework Plan to the community on Wednesday.
Birmingham seeking community input on new Northside Framework Plan
City of Tuscaloosa accused of Clean Water Act violations
State of Ala. to sue city of Tuscaloosa over wastewater mismanagement
Community discusses future of North Birmingham area
Community discusses future of North Birmingham area
City of Tuscaloosa accused of Clean Water Act violations
City of Tuscaloosa accused of Clean Water Act violations