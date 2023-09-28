Alabaster mom shares son’s story of addiction as fentanyl deaths rise around the country

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl deaths are reaching new highs around the country, including Alabama. It comes as the White House and others are trying to find ways to combat the epidemic.

According to new data from the CDC, fentanyl deaths are up 27% in Alabama compared to this time last year which unfortunately puts the state in the top 10 of states seeing increases. 31 states saw an increase in fentanyl deaths in 2023, according to data analyzed by Families Against Fentanyl.

The CDC says over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

In 2022, 27-year-old Logan Vincent of Alabaster died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. We spoke with his mother Beth who says Logan was a whirlwind of happiness but also struggled with addiction over the years. She says he fought his addiction up until the very end. We’re told Logan was clean for almost three years before going back into a recovery program. Beth says just over a month after rehab, he unfortunately died from an overdose.

“For any family that’s battled this…their person has probably fought really, really hard and they should be very proud of them. I’m very proud of Logan. He tried to help a lot of people himself when he was in a good spot. Even the night before he passed away, he was trying to help people. He just couldn’t help himself,” Beth Vincent said.

Beth and other families are trying to reduce the stigma of addiction by speaking out. She’s hoping it will help other families.

This is just one of many angles we’re working on for an upcoming special about the fentanyl epidemic. Details on that special will be coming soon.

