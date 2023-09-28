LawCall
ADPH launches challenge to create safe sleeping space for your baby

By Sarah Verser and WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) is launching a challenge to help parents create safe sleeping space for babies.

The #ClearTheCrib challenge is aimed at fighting infant mortality, including the deaths of more than reportedly 100 babies who died from accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed.

An easy way for parents to remember is the ABCs of safe sleep. Alone. Back. Crib. The safest sleeping environment for babies is for nothing to be in the crib, including stuffed animals or blankets, placed on their back inside a crib.

ADPH is inviting caretakers to post videos of themselves clearing the baby’s space as fast as possible and then placing a doll lying in your baby’s crib or sleeping space without pillows, blankets, stuff animals, and even baby hats.

Make sure to include the tags #clearthecrib and #safesleepal on social media.

