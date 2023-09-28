3 men charged with Capital Murder in Gadsden shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Three men are charged with capital murder after a shooting and robbery that happened back in March.

Gadsden Police said Jacob Graham was shot March 30 in the 1500 block of Mississippi Street and died two weeks later at UAB Hospital. He was able to communicate with detectives before he died that he was robbed and shot while trying to sell a firearm.

The investigation led to the arrests of Jakarious Moore, D’Angelo Martin and Kendrick Williams and recovery of the suspected murder weapon.

