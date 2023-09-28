LawCall
18-year-old boy arrested after man robbed at Center Point apartment complex

Omarion Patrick
Omarion Patrick(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an 18-year-old boy they believe robbed a man at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Summit Ridge Apartments in Center Point.

JCSO says Omarion Patrick is charged with two counts of robbery 1st degree and unlawful breaking into a vehicle.

Patrick is currently being held on no bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

