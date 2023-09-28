18-year-old boy arrested after man robbed at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an 18-year-old boy they believe robbed a man at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Summit Ridge Apartments in Center Point.

JCSO says Omarion Patrick is charged with two counts of robbery 1st degree and unlawful breaking into a vehicle.

Patrick is currently being held on no bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

