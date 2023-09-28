1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

It happened in the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest just before midnight Wednesday.

Two men were found at Fire Station 20 on Avenue W with gunshot wounds. Another man was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he died.

Homicide investigation underway after three people were shot.



1600 Block of Lee Avenue Southwest.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/hS3ZQhQJaD — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 28, 2023

Police believe gunshots were exchanged between two groups and the men were not bystanders.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

