LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Birmingham

Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue SW.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

It happened in the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest just before midnight Wednesday.


Two men were found at Fire Station 20 on Avenue W with gunshot wounds. Another man was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he died.

Police believe gunshots were exchanged between two groups and the men were not bystanders.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
16-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Forestdale homicide
16-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Forestdale homicide
A heartbroken mother has a message for all of us about the crash that killed her daughter over...
Mom says justice not served after 19-year-old daughter killed in crash
Birmingham Fire Rescue said the truck was carrying plywood. No injuries have been reported.
18-wheeler carrying plywood overturns on Dead Man’s Curve

Latest News

Fentanyl deaths are reaching new highs around the country including Alabama. It comes as the...
Alabaster mom shares son’s story of addiction as fentanyl deaths rise around the country
City of Birmingham presented the Northside Framework Plan to the community on Wednesday.
Birmingham seeking community input on new Northside Framework Plan
City of Tuscaloosa accused of Clean Water Act violations
State of Ala. to sue city of Tuscaloosa over wastewater mismanagement
Community discusses future of North Birmingham area
Community discusses future of North Birmingham area