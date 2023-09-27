On Your Side: How your tax dollars will be spent in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The largest county in the state has now passed it’s largest budget ever. You’re probably wondering how Jefferson County is planning to spend more than $1 billion to serve you over the next 12 months.

A large chunk will head towards all Jefferson County employees. They will be getting a 3.5% cost of living raise.

County leaders tell me this will be key in helping recruit future Sheriffs deputies. The Sheriff’s Office raises alone will cost the county approximately $4 million.

$100 million will be headed towards different sewer system improvements. Another $75 million will head to different road projects. This includes an effort to extend Lakeshore Drive and improve traffic between the county and Bessemer.

The county also wants to widen North Chalkville Road, make intersection improvements on Columbiana Road, and pave another 100 miles of Jefferson County road ways.

County manager Cal Markert says several months of hard work went into the budget, and while these projects now have funding, he is asking for patience as the county begins the work.

“Many of these projects will take more than twelve months to build but we have budgeted enough money to pay the contractors, pay for all the parts we need for this full twelve months, but the bulk of the work will be done in the coming year,” says Markert.

The county is also budgeting $25 million for a new county animal control facility and $26 million for a new county coroner’s office. They have been in their current facility since the late 70′s.

“I am elated. I am ecstatic. All those exciting words that begin with e. We are just beside ourselves we are so pleased,” said Chief County Coroner and Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory G. Davis.

Dr. Davis says the coroner’s office has been in their current facility since at least the 80′s and that the department is in desperate need of more space.

“In the 30 years that I have been here, our case load has doubled so we have twice as many cases a day as we used to. The hospital facility that exists was built for just one or two cases at a time and they expected that to be about every week or so and instead we are doing on average about four cases per day,” said Dr. Davis.

Deputy Coronor Bill Yates says the team pretty much ran out of room back in 2015. Dr. Davis says they have already begun preparing and believes this will be a much safer facility.

