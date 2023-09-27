‘We do not allow 5th quarter performances:’ Birmingham Board of Education President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham School Board leaders say fifth quarter performances are not allowed.

This comes nearly two weeks after the Band Director of Jefferson County’s Minor High School was tased and arrested when police told him to stop his band’s performance after the game ended.

The incident itself was not addressed by the Board of Education during their first meeting since it happened, but the Board President spoke with WBRC Fox 6 News about it afterward.

While the incident did happen on a Birmingham City School football field, the band director who was arrested worked at a Jefferson County School.

It all happened after the football game between Jackson-Olin High School and Minor High School.

Just last week, Band Director Johnny Mims said he discussed having a fifth quarter performance with the Jackson-Olin band director and they settled on performing three songs.

Unfortunately, as the Birmingham Board of Education President Neonta Williams explains, the performances should have never taken place.

“We do not allow fifth quarter performances,” said Williams. “We know historically that is something that happens at football games. Oftentimes it happens at basketball games sometimes if there are bands there to perform but it is not something that is part of our policy that we actually allow to happen.”

Johnny Mims is currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the incident continues.

