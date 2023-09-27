WBRC Sideline Band of the Week: The Fighting Tiger Band is king of the jungle in West Blocton

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Blocton High School Fighting Tiger Band is living up to its name both on the field and within the community. Under the direction of Andrew Cox, the Fighting Tiger Band is made up of 55 students as it performs a halftime show this season called “Welcome to the Jungle”.

“West Blocton is full of kids with heart,” said Cox. “I am in my ninth year as band director at this school and it makes me very happy to see our group work hard each and every day to put on a show that makes fans extremely happy. And we do!”

The band plays a wide range of music, but that is not a problem since it has talent to pull off such a challenging endeavor. the show begins with “Welcome to the Jungle,” and transitions into “Jungle Love,” then “I Wanna Be Like You,” and finishing up with “Jungle Boogie.”

The West Blocton Fighting Tiger Band usually gets a superior rating at competitions, and will try to score that again on September 30 when it takes part in the Camellia Marching festival at Marbury High School. But before that, the group will be showcased Friday night on WBRC Sideline as the Band of the Week on WBRC FOX6 News at 10:25 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.