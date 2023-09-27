Village Tavern: Bone-In Ribeye and NY Strip Steak

Ingredients:

1 each Bone-In Ribeye 20 oz. wt.

1 each Bone-In NY Strip 18 oz. wt.

2 teaspoons Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

2 teaspoons Butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

Directions:

1. Oil steak completely, then season with Kosher Salt and Black Pepper mix

2. Place on clean grill, and mark on both sides and cook to desired temperature

3. Brush the steak with melted butter, season with Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

4. Place cooked steak on plate

5. Serve with desired side dish

At the Village Tavern, there is a variety of side dishes: Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Potato, Fresh Asparagus, Sautéed Spinach, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Green Beans, French Fries, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Fries, Rice Pilaf, Black Beans

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.