LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Village Tavern: Bone-In Ribeye and NY Strip Steak

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

1 each Bone-In Ribeye 20 oz. wt.

1 each Bone-In NY Strip 18 oz. wt.

2 teaspoons Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

2 teaspoons Butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

Directions:

1. Oil steak completely, then season with Kosher Salt and Black Pepper mix

2. Place on clean grill, and mark on both sides and cook to desired temperature

3. Brush the steak with melted butter, season with Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mix

4. Place cooked steak on plate

5. Serve with desired side dish

At the Village Tavern, there is a variety of side dishes: Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Potato, Fresh Asparagus, Sautéed Spinach, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Green Beans, French Fries, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Fries, Rice Pilaf, Black Beans

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Joshua Andre Crittenden
Man involved in Helena road rage incident arrested
Lloyd's on Highway 280 closing after October 15
Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening

Latest News

Village Tavern: Prime Bone-In Steaks
Village Tavern: Prime Bone-In Steaks
3 Chick-Fil-A Hacks You Need to Know About
3 Chick-Fil-A life-changing hacks you need to know about
Source: WBRC video
Lorinda McIntyre - Chicken Salad
Source: WBRC video
Timothy Powell - Pork Chops, Yams, & Mac-N-Cheese