New Supreme Court Decision ensures new election maps will be used in Alabama for 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Supreme Court is denying the Alabama’s request for a stay in the redistricting case.

This denial by the Supreme Court means that the state will have a new map for the 2024 election cycle. Alabama Representative Chris England says that while today’s decision surprised him, he is far from shocked.

“I think it is a massive step forward in suggesting that the Supreme Court believes that the voting rights act and the protections that it provides are still timely and very important. And also it changes the demographics in the state of Alabama,” said Representative England.

The question remains: what will the new map look like? Most of the changes look like they will be in district one and two.

Right now district one goes from Mobile to Covington County, but Remedial Map proposal number three would connect district one to the Georgia border.

Although each proposal is just a little bit different, the three-judge panel’s goal was to create a second majority minority district, or at least something really close to it. Still, Alabama Democratic Conference representatives say the proposals don’t do enough and instead plan to file an objection and ask the court to consider their map.

“The thing that makes the map right is not so much the map’s looks as much as it is with the people who make up the district and the district we advanced was 54% Black,” said Alabama Democratic Conference Joe Reed.

State Attorney General Steve Marshall made it clear how he feels about the Supreme Court’s decision, saying:

“The State will now be encumbered with a racially gerrymandered, court-drawn map for the 2024 election cycle... No Alabamian—Black, white, Republican, or Democrat—can look at the court-drawn maps that will soon be imposed on us and see anything other than the prioritization of race above all else.”

The AP says the three-judge panel has tentatively scheduled an Oct. 3, hearing to learn more about the special master’s proposals.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.