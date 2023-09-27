Moody Fire Department issues burn restrictions for city

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department has issued burning restrictions for residents in the city.

According to a post from the Moody Fire Department on Facebook, all outdoor burning is restricted until further notice.

Officials say the factors leading to the outdoor burn ban are the lack of recent rainfall and low humidity levels.

In addition, no commercial burn permits will be issued and in-force burn permits have been rescinded for the duration of the restrictions.

Moody FD says they will update the restriction weekly on Mondays until the restrictions can be lifted.

If you live in Moody and have any questions, you can reach out to James Muley at 205-640-0318 or email him at jmulkey@moodyalabama.gov.

September 26, 2023 Due to factors such as the lack of significant rain fall and low humidity levels currently being... Posted by Moody Fire Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.