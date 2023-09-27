LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Moody Fire Department issues burn restrictions for city

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department has issued burning restrictions for residents in the city.

According to a post from the Moody Fire Department on Facebook, all outdoor burning is restricted until further notice.

Officials say the factors leading to the outdoor burn ban are the lack of recent rainfall and low humidity levels.

In addition, no commercial burn permits will be issued and in-force burn permits have been rescinded for the duration of the restrictions.

Moody FD says they will update the restriction weekly on Mondays until the restrictions can be lifted.

If you live in Moody and have any questions, you can reach out to James Muley at 205-640-0318 or email him at jmulkey@moodyalabama.gov.

September 26, 2023 Due to factors such as the lack of significant rain fall and low humidity levels currently being...

Posted by Moody Fire Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening
Lloyd's on Highway 280 closing after October 15
Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing

Latest News

Man killed in Birmingham hit and run
Man killed in hit and run in Birmingham
Shutdown could affect benefits
How the government shutdown will impact WIC: How families need to prepare
An unidentified man was hit and killed on I-65 South and 4th Avenue South in Birmingham around...
Man killed in hit and run in Birmingham
16-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Forestdale homicide
16-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Forestdale homicide