Man killed in hit and run in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff and Olivianna Calmes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A unidentified man died after a hit and run Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on I-65 South and 4th Avenue South in Birmingham around 7:18.

Authorities said the man was walking in the southbound lanes of I-65 when he was hit by a driver who left the scene.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

