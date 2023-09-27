Man killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A unidentified man died after a hit and run Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on I-65 South and 4th Avenue South in Birmingham around 7:18.

Authorities said the man was walking in the southbound lanes of I-65 when he was hit by a driver who left the scene.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

