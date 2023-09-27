LawCall
Jefferson County, City of Irondale host ribbon cutting for Grants Mill Rd. project

Grants Mill Rd. ribbon cutting
Grants Mill Rd. ribbon cutting
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Commission and the City of Irondale hosted a ribbon cutting for the Grants Mill Road project.

The $15.2 million project included widening the road, installing traffic lights, building a 40-foot-tall soil nail wall and a roundabout.

Officials on Wednesday thanked community members for their patience throughout the construction project that started in January 2022.

Irondale Mayor James Stewart said the improvements not only help with traffic flow, but offer the city more opportunities for economic development.

“It’s a great day in the city of Irondale. To be here and to see we finally made it almost to the finish line. I know that there were a lot of people who were complaining, who were upset, and their patience was running out, but we truly want to say that all of it was worth it if you can see what is behind me today,” said Mayor Stewart.

Grants Mill Road serves at a connector between I-20 and I-459.

