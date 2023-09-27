LawCall
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening

Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers are working to shut down Interstate 65 South at the 20/59 interchange after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The Birmingham Police Department is working to investigate the incident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

