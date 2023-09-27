I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers are working to shut down Interstate 65 South at the 20/59 interchange after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The Birmingham Police Department is working to investigate the incident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.