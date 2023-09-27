LawCall
Hickory Tavern in Brookwood Village closes

Hickory Tavern closes.
Hickory Tavern closes.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another business is closing its doors in Brookwood Village.

Hickory Tavern has shut down. The restaurant opened in Brookwood in 2015.

Only Five Guys, a popular burger spot, remains open.

Developers have plans for Brookwood Village. We’ve reached for an update/timeline and have not heard back yet.

