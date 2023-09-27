Growing concerns over national recall of water beads: The hidden dangers and what you should know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The safety of a beloved children’s toy, water beads, has come under scrutiny, leading to a nationwide recall. Over the years, these tiny, vibrant orbs have been the cause of alarm, resulting in a staggering 4,500 emergency room visits between 2017 and 2021. In light of this, parents and caregivers are urged to become acutely aware of the potential dangers associated with these seemingly harmless items when ingested.

Understanding the Risk

Water beads are small, decorative pieces that expand upon contact with water. Adored by children for their captivating colors and tactile appeal, these toys can, however, turn into a grave health concern if accidentally swallowed.

Dr. Peily Soong, a pediatrician at Children’s of Alabama, provides crucial insights, stating, “If your child ingests a water bead, it doesn’t mean you have to go directly to the emergency room.” He further emphasizes that the bead may pass through the digestive system naturally. Nevertheless, parents must remain vigilant for specific symptoms that could signal trouble.

Warning Signs to Watch For

Dr. Soong advised caregivers to closely monitor children for the following symptoms:

Difficulty Breathing: According to Dr. Soong, “We worry about the thing expanding into their intestine which could cause intestinal blockage or getting stuck in their throat expanding there and causing trouble breathing.” Any signs of respiratory distress could indicate a potential blockage.

Digestive Distress: Keep an eye out for difficulties with swallowing, stomachaches, abdominal pain, and vomiting. These symptoms may point to issues within the stomach or intestines.

It’s worth noting that water beads, composed of plastic, do not register on x-rays, according to Dr. Soong, “We can see the blockage when it happens but we want to prevent that.”

As such, preventing ingestion remains the most effective preventive measure.

Recalled Product Raises Alarms

In September 2023, Buffalo Games LLC initiated a recall involving more than 50,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits due to severe ingestion, choking, and obstruction risks. Tragically, the recall followed the tragic loss of a 10-month-old child’s life and the serious injury of a 9-month-old child who had ingested these water beads.

The recalled activity kits were exclusively retailed at Target stores across the nation and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022, with a price point of approximately $15. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a stern advisory to consumers, urging immediate cessation of kit use and emphasizing the importance of keeping them out of children’s reach. Furthermore, they recommend returning the recalled product to Target for a full refund.

Staying Safe with Water Beads

To ensure the safety of children when using water beads, the following precautions are advised:

Secure Storage: Keep water beads well out of the reach of young children to prevent unsupervised access.

Constant Supervision: Children must always be closely supervised while engaging with water beads to mitigate the risk of accidental ingestion.

Education: Teach children not to put water beads in their mouths, explicitly emphasizing that they are not edible.

Prompt Medical Attention: In the event that a child swallows a water bead, immediate medical attention is paramount.

For more detailed information concerning the water beads toy recall, please visit the CPSC website.

