Free mental health services headed to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved spending about $400,000 to offer mental health services to citizens.

It’s a partnership between the city and No More Martyrs Black Women’s Health Initiative to provide more than 100 hours of mental health counseling to people in need.

Councilors Crystal Smitherman and LaTonya Tate are using funding from the American Rescue plan to provide these services, and it’s an idea Tate says one of her neighbors in the district gave her.

“Free counseling. Let me say that. It is absolutely free,” says Councilor Tate. “So, mental health counseling was just near and dear to me. I received a letter from a constituent when I first got into the office reaching out to me about bringing mental health counseling into the district. She said that, as a young woman, she knows that many people in the community need a mental health counselor. That was very important to me.”

Tate says they plan to meet with the doctor they’re working with soon about when the services will be available.

