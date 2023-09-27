First Alert Weather: A mostly dry and warm forecast Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s another mild start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. Our average low should be in the lower 60s, so we are well above average for late September. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a dry sweep with a partly cloudy sky. We have a stalled boundary to our south that could produce isolated showers and storms today, but the greatest chance to see rain will remain in southeast Alabama. We are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will likely end up a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower, but the majority of us will remain dry. If you have any evening plans, we will likely see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. CDT.

Isolated Shower Possible Thursday: I think we will end up mostly dry going into Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow morning could end up a few degrees cooler with most of us in the mid 60s. I think tomorrow will end up dry, but a few models are hinting at a small rain chance tomorrow afternoon and evening mainly along and north of Hwy 278. Areas that have a chance to see an isolated shower include Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Rain chance around 10-20%. The majority of us will end up with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s.

Dry and Warm Weather Expected Through the Weekend: Our forecast will remain the same going into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We will likely start each morning dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots approaching the lower 90s. Our average high for late September is 83, so we will likely end up 5-10 degrees above average. Humidity levels may lower a bit, so it shouldn’t feel too muggy if you plan to be outside. The weather is looking hot if you plan on attending the YellaWood 500 Race in Talladega Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will likely heat up into the upper 80s. Just make sure you stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat. Saturday and Sunday will likely end up mostly sunny, so don’t forget the sunglasses too! It’ll definitely feel more like summer than fall this weekend.

Dry Weather Likely Next Week: If you are hoping for some rainfall, I have some bad news for you. The pattern will likely remain dry for most of next week with above average temperatures. The first week of October will likely end up hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows are forecast to remain in the mid 60s. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and garden. Drought conditions will likely develop across Central Alabama. October is normally our driest month of the year.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch Tropical Storm Philippe struggle in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Philippe has winds up to 45 mph and is moving to the west at 10-15 mph. Philippe is forecast to gradually weaken and become a remnant low as it approaches Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend and into early next week. Philippe could provide showers and gusty winds to these areas, but we are not expecting significant impacts. We’ll have to watch the remnants of Philippe next week just in case it decides to redevelop.

We continue to watch a tropical wave that has a high chance (90%) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 24 hours. It is located in the Central Atlantic Ocean and will likely travel in the general direction of where Philippe is located. The next name up on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane list is “Rina”. I see no signs of this potential storm impacting the United States at this time. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

