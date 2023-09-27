LawCall
Family Dollar employee shot by co-worker after getting into argument at store, police say

According to police in Missouri, a Family Dollar employee is in critical condition after being shot by her co-worker. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police say a woman was shot by a co-worker inside a St. Louis-area Family Dollar store Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Police Department reports that two employees got into an argument inside the store around 5 p.m. with one of the workers ended up being shot in the face.

The employee who fired the gun took off from the scene, according to police. The injured female worker was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release the names of the employees involved but said they do know the shooter’s identity while they continue their search for her.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.

