Birmingham Squadron announce 2023-2024 theme and promotional night schedule

Birmingham Squadron
Birmingham Squadron(Birmingham Squadron Instagram)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron are back! After the release of their full schedule, the team has now announced their full theme and promotional night schedule.

Promotional nights for the 2023-2024 season includes giveaways like bobblehead nights, baseball caps, rally towels, wall flags, and much more! The Squadron will play 24 home games this season, and 23 of those games will feature a theme night. A few of those nights are, Hoops for Troops, Decades Night, HBCU Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and much more.

“We are looking forward to elevating our theme nights and giveaways this year to engage our fans in the G League’s best arena,” said Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook. “There is a lot to look forward to this season both on and off the court.”

A full schedule of the Squadron’s theme and promotional nights can be found below:

  • Friday, November 10 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Hoops for Troops
    • Giveaway Item - Baseball Cap
  • Sunday, November 19 - 3 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme - Sitcom Night
  • Tuesday, November 21 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Decades Night
    • Giveaway Item - Sunglasses
  • Sunday, November 26 - 3 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme - Commander’s Birthday
    • Giveaway Item - Commander Plush Stuffed Toy
  • Friday, December 8 - 11:30 a.m. tipoff
    • Theme - STEM Fest and Businessperson’s Special
  • Saturday, December 9 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Golden Ticket Night
    • Giveaway Item - Legacy Player Bobblehead #1
  • Monday, December 11 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Holiday Celebration
    • Giveaway Item - Santa Claus Hat
  • ‘Friday, January 5 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Star Wars Night
  • Saturday, January 13 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration - Part One
  • Monday, January 15 - 11 a.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration - Part Two
  • Thursday, January 18 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - College Night
    • Giveaway Item - Wall Flag
  • Saturday, January 20 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - First Responder’s Night
    • Giveaway Item - Legacy Player Bobblehead Night #2
  • Sunday, January 28 - 3 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Faith and Family Night
    • Giveaway Item - Pelican Plush Hat
  • Tuesday, January 30 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Mardi Gras Night
    • Giveaway Item - Mardi Gras Beads
  • Saturday, February 3 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - HBCU Night
    • Giveaway Item - Bucket Hat
  • Sunday, February 4 - 4 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Sneakerhead Night
    • Giveaway Item - Custom Shoe Laces
  • Thursday, February 22 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Art in the ‘Ham
    • Giveaway Item - Artist-designed Rally Towel
  • Friday, February 23 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Margaritaville Night
  • Friday, March 8 - 7 p.m. tipoff
  • Sunday, March 10 - 3 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Youth Sports Night
    • Giveaway Item - Commander Growth Chart
  • Tuesday, March 12 - 11 a.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Literacy Day and Businessperson’s Special
  • Tuesday, March 19 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Women’s Empowerment Night
  • Thursday, March 21 - 7 p.m. tipoff
    • Theme Night - Game Show Night
    • Giveaway Item - Legacy Bobblehead Player #3
  • Saturday, March 30 - 7 p.m.
    • Theme Night - Fan Appreciation Night
    • Giveaway Item - Team Poster

