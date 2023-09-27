Birmingham Squadron announce 2023-2024 theme and promotional night schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron are back! After the release of their full schedule, the team has now announced their full theme and promotional night schedule.

Promotional nights for the 2023-2024 season includes giveaways like bobblehead nights, baseball caps, rally towels, wall flags, and much more! The Squadron will play 24 home games this season, and 23 of those games will feature a theme night. A few of those nights are, Hoops for Troops, Decades Night, HBCU Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and much more.

“We are looking forward to elevating our theme nights and giveaways this year to engage our fans in the G League’s best arena,” said Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook. “There is a lot to look forward to this season both on and off the court.”

A full schedule of the Squadron’s theme and promotional nights can be found below:

Friday, November 10 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Hoops for Troops Giveaway Item - Baseball Cap

Sunday, November 19 - 3 p.m. tipoff Theme - Sitcom Night

Tuesday, November 21 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Decades Night Giveaway Item - Sunglasses

Sunday, November 26 - 3 p.m. tipoff Theme - Commander’s Birthday Giveaway Item - Commander Plush Stuffed Toy

Friday, December 8 - 11:30 a.m. tipoff Theme - STEM Fest and Businessperson’s Special

Saturday, December 9 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Golden Ticket Night Giveaway Item - Legacy Player Bobblehead #1

Monday, December 11 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Holiday Celebration Giveaway Item - Santa Claus Hat

‘Friday, January 5 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Star Wars Night

Saturday, January 13 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration - Part One

Monday, January 15 - 11 a.m. tipoff Theme Night - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration - Part Two

Thursday, January 18 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - College Night Giveaway Item - Wall Flag

Saturday, January 20 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - First Responder’s Night Giveaway Item - Legacy Player Bobblehead Night #2

Sunday, January 28 - 3 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Faith and Family Night Giveaway Item - Pelican Plush Hat

Tuesday, January 30 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Mardi Gras Night Giveaway Item - Mardi Gras Beads

Saturday, February 3 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - HBCU Night Giveaway Item - Bucket Hat

Sunday, February 4 - 4 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Sneakerhead Night Giveaway Item - Custom Shoe Laces

Thursday, February 22 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Art in the ‘Ham Giveaway Item - Artist-designed Rally Towel

Friday, February 23 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Margaritaville Night

Friday, March 8 - 7 p.m. tipoff

Sunday, March 10 - 3 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Youth Sports Night Giveaway Item - Commander Growth Chart

Tuesday, March 12 - 11 a.m. tipoff Theme Night - Literacy Day and Businessperson’s Special

Tuesday, March 19 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Women’s Empowerment Night

Thursday, March 21 - 7 p.m. tipoff Theme Night - Game Show Night Giveaway Item - Legacy Bobblehead Player #3

Saturday, March 30 - 7 p.m. Theme Night - Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway Item - Team Poster



