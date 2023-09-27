Birmingham Board of Education releases superintendent evaluation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education released their Superintendent Evaluation Tuesday night at their board meeting.

They gave Dr. Mark Sullivan a total score of 1.8 out of 3 points which is considered “meeting expectations.”

There were two different components to the score. About 60% included student success, team excellence, stakeholder trust, and systems and plan. That score was a 1.75 out of 3.

The other 40% was described as the superintendent’s competency which includes nine standards: leadership and district culture, policy and government, communications and community relations, organizational management, curriculum planning development instructional leadership, human resources management, values and ethics of leadership, and management of professional and personal responsibility. That score was a 2.52 out of 4.

Board member Mary Boehm presented the evaluation. She said some of the biggest accomplishments include strong academic gain at the elementary level and strong public presence.

Some of the Board’s concerns include the culture and climate across the district, staff accountability, and communication with families at home.

Board President Neonta Williams says the evaluation was fair, adding Dr. Sullivan has done a great job navigating how the pandemic impacted the district and the students.

“Our academics is full of rigor,” said Williams. “We think it’s very rigorous and we feel there is a high emphasis in our third grade in reading and math proficiency but we also want to see that happen with our middle and high school students and so that’s something we’re really trying to hone into, really develop a plan so that we can make sure the amount of attention that we give for third grade literacy and math -- that we give the same to middle and high school.”

During the evaluation, the Board said they are excited to begin working on a new five year strategic plan. A meeting about that is happening Wednesday night.

