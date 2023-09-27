Aliceville’s new healthcare clinic up and running

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The new healthcare clinic in Aliceville is up and running and doing well. Whatley Health Services opened back in the summer and the locals say this was sorely needed for one primary reason.

You may recall the Pickens County Medical Center closed three years ago in Carrolton because funding dried up, which makes what’s happening in Aliceville all the more special.

Since June, the clinic has been serving patients in town. This is significant because often times they would need to travel either to Columbus, Mississippi, or Northport for medical care. Either way, you’re about a distance of at least 20 minutes. Long time police chief Tonnie Jones, a leader in the community, says the Whatley Healthcare Service is a Godsend.

“It’s very exciting to me and to the community. God forbid a severe tragedy. Just the medical attention that we’re receiving from Whatley, it’s a great plus. It’s an A in my book to assist along with the doctors offices here in Aliceville,” said Jones.

Whatley has two other clinics in Carrolton and Gordo.

