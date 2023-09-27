Alabaster adds several police and fire positions for safety and better emergency response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection and emergency response is coming to the city of Alabaster.

Alabaster city leaders say that public safety is a top priority which is why they are adding several police and fire positions. City leaders explained that 10 positions will go to the fire department for their new emergency management services and three positions will open up immediately for the police department.

Monday night, city leaders approved 9 new firefighter and paramedic positions for the fire department’s ambulance services along with a new captain position.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said, “The first step was to at least create positions to kind of start that process.”

Binzer explained that this is a process the city is working on alongside Pelham, Calera, Helena and the county to provide more efficient emergency response for citizens.

“You know everybody is in the same boat from the standpoint of wanting to make sure that when you call 911 that EMS is on its way and getting there very quickly,” Binzer said. “So we are just trying to feel our way around for what’s the best response for that.”

To better assist with emergency services, city leaders also added a new fire captain ambulance management position.

“We are looking at emergency management services, and so from that perspective we’ve got to put a lot of structure into it,” Binzer said.

As the county works to purchase more ambulances, cities like Alabaster are working to fill them. They hope in the next few months to announce when you can expect to see these services in your city.

On top of that, city leaders are working with Alabama Power to light up the city for the traveling public with a dozen new LED lights.

