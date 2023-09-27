LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case

Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Representative John Rogers (D) of the 52nd district has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of obstruction of justice in the case involving a scheme to defraud the Jefferson County Community Service Fund.

This indictment is part of the same investigation that led to former state Representative Fred L. Plump, Jr. resigning from the house.

The 25-count indictment filed this week in United States District Court accuses Rogers of trying to bribe someone identified as Individual #1 to keep them from talking to authorities.

In June 2023, former Representative Fred L. Plump, Jr., pleaded guilty to conspiring with his former assistant Varrie Johnson Kindall. Plump subsequently resigned from the Alabama House of Representatives.

Plump and Kindall were previously indicted on charges of misusing county money provided by Rogers that was supposed to go to the little league baseball outfit that Plump ran.

Baseball league board member reacts to charges against Fred Plump

Kindall has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, one count of money laundering, and four tax related charges.

Between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2022, Rogers was allocated approximately $500,000 by the Community Service Fund. The indictment states Rogers directed approximately $400,000 of those discretionary funds to Piper Davis. In turn, Plump gave approximately $200,000 to Kindall.

Impact on baseball league after Fred Plump charged

The indictment further alleges that, after learning about the federal investigation into the fraud scheme, Rogers and Kindall attempted to obstruct justice by offering Individual #1 additional grant money as a bribe and otherwise trying to corruptly persuade Individual #1 to give false information to federal agents.

The indictment also adds four counts alleging that Kindall did not file a tax return for 2019 despite receiving substantial income and aided the filing of false tax returns for 2020-2022.

According to court documents, Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse.

WBRC has reached out to Representative Rogers for comment, but we have not heard back as of the publication of this article.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening
Lloyd's on Highway 280 closing after October 15
Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing

Latest News

Breaking down Jefferson County's 1B+ budget for 2024
Breaking down Jefferson County's 1B+ budget for 2024
Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
AAA Alabama offering fee VIN etching service
AAA Alabama offering fee VIN etching service