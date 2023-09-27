18-wheeler carrying plywood overturns on Dead Man’s Curve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler carrying plywood overturned on the I-20/59 westbound ramp Wednesday. That’s the area known as Dead Man’s Curve.

Birmingham Fire Rescue said the truck was carrying plywood. No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.