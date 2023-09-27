LawCall
18-wheeler carrying plywood overturns on Dead Man’s Curve

Birmingham Fire Rescue said the truck was carrying plywood. No injuries have been reported.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler carrying plywood overturned on the I-20/59 westbound ramp Wednesday. That’s the area known as Dead Man’s Curve.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

