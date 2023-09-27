LawCall
16-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Forestdale homicide(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 19, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Huitt Street in Forestdale to investigate reports of a person being shot.

When police arrived, they discovered 57-year-old Demetrius Knight who had been shot inside his vehicle.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and issued a warrant Tuesday morning.

The suspect is being held at the G. Ross Bell Juvenile Detention Center on no bond in accordance with Aniah’s Law.

Note: A mugshot will not be available since the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

