Who could the potential government shutdown impact?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from a possible government shutdown.

Tonight, we’re On Your Side with the potential impact it could have on you.

Congress has to pass about a dozen pieces of legislation before this weekend.

Let’s start with good news: A shutdown doesn’t mean everything related to the federal government closes.

Many services you need like law enforcement, postal services, social security, Medicare, and the VA will continue as normal.

Dr. Stephanie Yates said if the shutdown happens, federal workers will be immediately impacted.

“The major impact is on those workers who are potentially going to be furloughed so these would be at NASA,” Dr. Yates said. “We have a huge NASA presence in the state of Alabama, they are looking at a 90% furlough.”

This also includes the CDC who would furlough 50% of their workers and the securities and exchange commission who would furlough 90% of their employees.

“While the business of those agencies continues, the business may move a little bit slower,” Dr. Yates said.

Other services that could be impacted are national parks, federal courts and childcare services.

“So, if you have children participating in head start programs, those programs may be impacted,” Dr. Yates said.

And the long-term impacts could include FEMA disaster response, the airport and the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Yates said most essential services will continue meaning your benefits should continue on time.

We’ll continue to watch to see what happens on Capitol Hill this week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.