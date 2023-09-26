Tuscaloosa County authorities asking for surveillance footage related to Sunday’s homicide investigation

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County are asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in Northport Sunday night.

Demetrius Damon Windham, Jr. was found dead on his front porch Sunday night after police were called to Northwood Lake Drive West at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit does not believe that, based on the evidence so far, this was a random attack. Rather, Windham’s death was a “targeted” shooting.

“Right now we’re in the process of following up on leads, interviewing witnesses and still processing some of the physical evidence that was recovered out there last night but at this moment in time there have not been any arrests,” Kennedy said.

Police are asking that if any residents in the are have doorbell cameras to let them take a look and see if there may have been anything suspicious.

“Right now guys until we make an arrest I am going to have to keep things close,” Kennedy said. “I will say it appears this will be a murder, a homicide, but we do not believe it was random.”

Anyone with any information regarding Sunday’s shooting can contact the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

