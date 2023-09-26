LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa County authorities asking for surveillance footage related to Sunday’s homicide investigation

Northport Homicide Investigation
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County are asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in Northport Sunday night.

Demetrius Damon Windham, Jr. was found dead on his front porch Sunday night after police were called to Northwood Lake Drive West at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit does not believe that, based on the evidence so far, this was a random attack. Rather, Windham’s death was a “targeted” shooting.

“Right now we’re in the process of following up on leads, interviewing witnesses and still processing some of the physical evidence that was recovered out there last night but at this moment in time there have not been any arrests,” Kennedy said.

Police are asking that if any residents in the are have doorbell cameras to let them take a look and see if there may have been anything suspicious.

“Right now guys until we make an arrest I am going to have to keep things close,” Kennedy said. “I will say it appears this will be a murder, a homicide, but we do not believe it was random.”

Anyone with any information regarding Sunday’s shooting can contact the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash over weekend
Safety concerns after man robbed at apartment complex
Center Point mother waits for answers, action after son robbed at gunpoint at apartment complex
Fredrick Norris was found stabbed to death Monday in Sylacauga.
Man stabbed to death in Sylacauga
Warrants issued for man involved in Helena road rage incident
Warrants issued for man involved in Helena road rage incident

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Northport Homicide Investigation
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue No.
19-year-old victim identified in Birmingham’s Monday night homicide
Mothers United Against Gun Violence held a candlelight vigil to remember victims of homicide.
Mothers remember their children killed by gun violence on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
Dangers of water bead toys
Dangers of water beads toys