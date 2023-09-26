LawCall
Special elections held in Central Alabama on Tuesday

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Special elections are being held for House District 16 and House District 55 on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

House District 16 covers Fayette County, northern Tuscaloosa County and western Jefferson County. The seat was previously held by Kyle South, who stepped down to be the CEO of the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce. Running for the seat are Bryan Brinyark, Brad Cox, Greg Fanin, Greg Lowery, Floyd “JR” Rodgers Jr., and Mike Simpson.

House District 55 covers parts of Birmingham and Fairfield. Fred Plump, who previously held the seat, stepped down earlier this year after he pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice. The Department of Justice said between March 2019 and April 2023, Plump conspired with others to defraud and obtain money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund. Running for the seat are Kenneth Coachman, Travis Hendrix, Cara McClure, Sylvia Swayne, Antwon Womack, and Phyllis E. Oden Jones.

Polling locations are open until 7 p.m. If the election leads to a runoff, that will be held on Oct. 24.

