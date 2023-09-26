LawCall
Special election to be held Tuesday for House District 55 seat

Election Day is less than 43 days away, and early voting is even sooner, so it’s important to check which races you’re eligible to vote in.(Live 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters in District 55 will head to the polls on Tuesday to fill the vacant House seat left behind when Fred Plump resigned his seat in June.

Plump resigned his seat when he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in federal court.

The following Democratic candidates qualified to be on the ballot in Tuesday’s election:

  • Kenneth Coachman
  • Travis Hendrix
  • Ves Marable
  • Cara McClure
  • Phyllis E. Oden-Jones
  • Sylvia Swayne
  • Antwon Bernard Womack

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

