Special election to be held Tuesday for House District 55 seat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters in District 55 will head to the polls on Tuesday to fill the vacant House seat left behind when Fred Plump resigned his seat in June.

Plump resigned his seat when he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in federal court.

The following Democratic candidates qualified to be on the ballot in Tuesday’s election:

Kenneth Coachman

Travis Hendrix

Ves Marable

Cara McClure

Phyllis E. Oden-Jones

Sylvia Swayne

Antwon Bernard Womack

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.