Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will host firearms safety course for citizens

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is offering free classes for those who are new to firearms.

The sheriff’s office is opening up their training center in Columbiana to people who have never held a gun before. Deputies explained that they received a ton of requests for the classes, and they say registration is now open.

The first come, first serve class is offered twice a year and is open to those 21 and up who are looking to feel more comfortable and safe operating and securing a firearm.

Firearm instructors will walk you through basic hands-on firearm safety protocols.

Those who participate are welcome to bring their own weapon, and participants must receive a background check.

Clay Hammac with the SCSO said the course will be held on October 28 and Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are going to start from a crawl, walk, run mentality of how to feel comfortable with appropriate firearm safety, how to respect your weapon and then also some responsible gun ownership safety tips,” Hammac said. ”How to secure the weapon in your home and in your vehicle as well.”

In addition to the citizens firearms safety course, the sheriff’s office is also offering a course just for hunters where they can come to the sheriff’s office firing range and site in their rifles safely.

