LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash over weekend
Safety concerns after man robbed at apartment complex
Center Point mother waits for answers, action after son robbed at gunpoint at apartment complex
Joshua Andre Crittenden
Man involved in Helena road rage incident arrested
Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Judge finds Donald Trump committed fraud with financial statements that exaggerated his wealth,...
LNL: Judge finds Donald Trump committed fraud with financial statements that exaggerated his wealth, value of his assets