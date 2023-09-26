New population count for Tuscaloosa after city appeals 2020 Census count

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big news for the city of Tuscaloosa as city leaders recently learned T-Town is larger than expected from the 2020 Census.

City officials say they always felt the original census of 99,600 was not quite accurate. The initial census count in 2020 said the city of Tuscaloosa had a population of 99,600. The city didn’t agree, so it appealed. Now the official count is more than 110,000 - an increase of more than 10%.

Gary McGee always felt Tuscaloosa was larger than it appeared, much of his intuition was based on the number of customers he serves daily at Urban Bar and Kitchen on University Boulevard, anywhere from 300 to 500 customers per day.

“We feel the growth, not only for my business, but certainly all the other businesses here in Tuscaloosa. We’re grateful we have some numbers we can take a look at,” said McGee. And he’s not alone.

“It’s huge,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

Tyner says the difference of 11,000 can’t be measured in numbers, but in perspective and what it means in practical terms for the city of Tuscaloosa.

“A lot of grants. A lot of restaurants and all these shopping centers. There’s certain sized cities they go to and there are some that won’t go to a municipality under 100,000,” said Tyner.

Tyner says the original discrepancy occurred when the 2020 Census count was done during a confusing time across the country.

“It was done during COVID and we were not the only ones by far. There were a large amount of college towns across the country that had the same results as we did,” said Tyner.

The city appealed to the U.S. Census Bureau and won.

“This is one of those successful appeals where the good guys did win,” said Tyner.

And no one is more pleased than McGee. A bigger city, more potential growth straight ahead.

“The numbers we see here in Tuscaloosa all the time is the consistent business model Tuscaloosa has,” said McGee.

The newly revised census count only applies to the city of Tuscaloosa and includes the student population at the University of Alabama.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.