Navigating potential layoffs amid economic uncertainty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As discussions about potential layoffs gain momentum amid economic uncertainty, employees find themselves facing challenging times. To prepare for the possibility of a layoff and secure your financial well-being, it’s crucial to take proactive steps.

WBRC is here to provide expert advice on how to prepare for a layoff.

James Cochran, a Professor of Statistics at the University of Alabama, offers some valuable insights:

Build Your Financial Cushion: Cochran emphasizes the importance of saving money. He suggests, “Save as much money as you possibly can. Cut back on unnecessary expenses.” This includes considering canceling vacations that can strain your finances.

Understand Your Unemployment Benefits: Cochran advises, “Familiarize yourself with your unemployment benefits.” Knowing what support you can access will be essential if you face a layoff.

Explore Alternative Opportunities: Cochran recommends, “Search for other opportunities.” Start looking for other job opportunities, even while you’re still employed. Networking and keeping an eye on the job market can help you transition more smoothly if a layoff occurs.

Pay Attention to Warning Signs: Cochran suggests being alert to signs within your company that may indicate impending layoffs. He notes, “If a company is in poor financial shape, has weak sales, or weak economic performance, there’s a possibility layoffs are coming.”

Cochran notes that unfortunately, many people impacted by layoffs have a hard time preparing for them. Often, those most vulnerable to layoffs are those with easily replaceable skills and lower salaries.

However, Cochran suggests that during challenging financial times, individuals who have the means can help each other. He encourages, “Those of us who have the means to get through the economic difficulties that we are going through without serious pain, go to the food bank and write a check. They do something that really needs to be done. They feed people who don’t have food. They feed people who are hungry.”

In times of economic uncertainty, taking proactive steps and being aware of your financial options can help you navigate potential layoffs with greater resilience. It’s essential to plan ahead, build financial security, and explore opportunities to safeguard your financial future. Additionally, showing support for your community through acts of kindness and charity can make a positive impact during challenging times.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.