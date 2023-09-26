Mothers remember their children killed by gun violence on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is dealing with its 88th homicide Monday as we mark the 13th annual National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims.

Mothers United Against Gun Violence hosted an event in memory of those killed at the hands of someone else. It’s a problem that’s become all too common in Birmingham. The mothers that spoke have one big message: to put the guns down.

“It’s just like I’m in a bottomless pit,” said Valerie Pullom, mother of Timira Pullom. “I’m falling and not knowing when I’m going to stop... She was kind, sweet -- just like you see that smile -- that was every day.”

She buried her daughter on Saturday. Police say Timira Pullom was shot and killed by her child’s father.

“I try to be strong everyday,” said Theta Johnson. “It’s just by the Good Lord that I get up and make it through every day.” She is still mourning the loss of her son Rodriguez Powell and nephew Justin Taylor who were murdered last year in the Inglenook community.

“I want to see justice,” she said. “That’s what I want to see.”

Rochelle Malone is also remembering her son, Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton after being shot and killed on the job only months ago: “He was a vibrant individual, 29-year-old man that had just started his career with the fire department.”

These are just three months of the dozens that are hurting and mourning the loss of their children every year in Birmingham. All of them are saying the violence needs to end now.

“I don’t want to see another mother crying, another child without their father or without their mother,” said Johnson. “It’s not right.”

“Let’s look at other ways to cope with our anger,” said Malone. “Other ways to cope with our hurt, the pain that you live with.”

“So we say, put the guns down,” said Pastor Angela Walker with Mothers United Against Gun Violence. “We say that there are solutions and there are other options besides murder... We come together with one voice believing that change is possible.”

The city is now up to 88 homicides for the year so far and not all of them are solved. If you have any information regarding a murder in Birmingham, please reach out to police or CrimeStoppers and help these families seek justice for their loved ones.

