‘Thankful to be alive’: Montevallo collegiate angler talks comeback from brain surgery

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Montevallo angler Easton Fothergill of Grand Rapids, Minnesota joined Mike Dubberly on Good Day Alabama Tuesday morning. He was recently medically cleared to compete in BASS collegiate tournament fishing. In late August, he underwent surgery at UAB Hospital to remove a brain abscess.

At first, doctors thought it was a tumor.

“I was scared and with them talking about brain surgery, it was difficult to process at the time. But then they discovered it as an abscess and within five minutes they were taking me into surgery,” Easton said.

Shortly before finally going to the hospital, Easton says he was suffering from headaches, which he says was normal for him. But this time, it was worse, and he took “probably more than I should,” he says.

Upon immediately hearing he was in the hospital, Fothergill’s parents drove down from his home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Fothergill is just thankful he is healthy again, although he is taking medication and getting as much rest as doctors recommend. He’s looking forward to trying to help the Montevallo fishing team win a fourth straight championship but is more so just grateful to be alive.

“I’m just thankful to be alive and being able to get out on the water again and go fishing,” Easton said. “I am extremely grateful for all the doctors that were helping me out and all the support and prayers.”

