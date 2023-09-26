Man arrested in Aliceville murder investigation

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a murder investigation in West Alabama, according to District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

The Aliceville Police Department arrested 21-year-old Markevion Rice on Monday and charged him with murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Kenny Ray Brown Jr.

On Saturday, Aliceville Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Tilley Hamlet apartment complex. When police arrived, they found Brown Jr. had been fatally shot at a residence.

Police say a second victim was shot during the dispute and is still being treated for their injuries.

Rice is being held at the Pickens County Jail with a bond of $2 million.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.