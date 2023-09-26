LawCall
Man arrested in Aliceville murder investigation

Markevion Rice
Markevion Rice(Aliceville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a murder investigation in West Alabama, according to District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

The Aliceville Police Department arrested 21-year-old Markevion Rice on Monday and charged him with murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Kenny Ray Brown Jr.

On Saturday, Aliceville Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Tilley Hamlet apartment complex. When police arrived, they found Brown Jr. had been fatally shot at a residence.

Police say a second victim was shot during the dispute and is still being treated for their injuries.

Rice is being held at the Pickens County Jail with a bond of $2 million.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

