Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 86-years a well-known and beloved restaurant on Highway 280 is shutting its doors.

Lloyd’s Restaurant, in the Inverness area, announced its last day will be Sunday, October 15. The restaurant first opened back in 1937.

No reason was given for the closure. The restaurant’s Sylacauga location will remain open

