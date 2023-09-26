How the government shutdown will impact WIC: What families need to prepare for

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of WIC parents are at risk if congress fails to reach an agreement and the government shuts down.

Here in Alabama 57-thousand children and 57-hundred women will be immediately impacted.

Experts say if the shutdown happens, WIC food assistance could be paused - impacting items you need from the grocery store like fruit, juice, milk and much more.

Carol Gundlach with Alabama ARISE said she’s concerned. The WIC program is already facing a fiscal short fall and even without a shutdown if they don’t get additional appropriations, they will have to cut back on the number of people they serve.

Those immediately impacted by the shutdown include older toddlers--4 and 5 years old, and women who are not pregnant but recently had a baby.

Gundlach said if families are not already receiving snap food assistance, they should sign up for it.

“There are programs where you can get extra fruits and vegetables if you buy them with SNAP dollars,” Gundlach said. “It’s not everywhere in the state, but it is available, it’s called double up bucks and it’s a great program.”

Gundlach explained that the food banks are also gearing up for this impact, and she reminds those who use WIC to stay up to date with notices from the program.

