Homewood firefighters rescue kitten Tuesday

A kitten was rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in a car engine compartment.
A kitten was rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in a car engine compartment.(Homewood Fire Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Homewood firefighters went out an unusual call Tuesday morning.

They avoided a near ‘cat-astrophe’ by rescuing a kitten that was stuck in a car engine compartment.

Homewood firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a car engine compartment.
Homewood firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a car engine compartment.(Homewood Fire Dept.)

After disassembling some parts, the kitten was freed and is just fine.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

