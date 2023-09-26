Homewood firefighters rescue kitten Tuesday

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Homewood firefighters went out an unusual call Tuesday morning.

They avoided a near ‘cat-astrophe’ by rescuing a kitten that was stuck in a car engine compartment.

Homewood firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a car engine compartment. (Homewood Fire Dept.)

After disassembling some parts, the kitten was freed and is just fine.

