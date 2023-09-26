First Alert Weather: Another warm afternoon with an isolated rain chance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Temperatures remain very mild for late September with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cool spots are north of Interstate 20 where temperatures have cooled into the low to mid 60s. Our average low for this time of the year is 62. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy. We are dealing with more cloud cover south of Interstate 20/59. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out for areas south and east of Birmingham this morning. The rest of us remain dry.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

It looks like another day where most of us will end up dry. Rain chances are around 20 to 30 percent. Most of us will end up partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We could see more sunshine in parts of northwest Alabama this afternoon. It will end up mostly cloudy for areas farther south and east. It would not surprise me if parts of west Alabama climbed into the lower 90s this afternoon. Winds today will likely come from the east at 5 to 10 mph. We will likely remain mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. Temperatures tonight are forecast to cool into the upper 60s.

Isolated Showers Possible Wednesday and Thursday: Rain chances remain isolated over the next couple of days. We will likely remain partly-to-mostly cloudy tomorrow and Thursday with rain chances at 20 percent. Any shower or storm that forms could briefly produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. Strong storms or severe weather appears unlikely. High temperatures are forecast to remain above average with most of us in the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain elevated, so it’ll feel a little muggy outside.

Dry Friday: We will likely finish out the work week with dry weather. Friday morning is forecast to start out in the mid 60s. We should end up partly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Humidity levels will try to lower a bit as we go into the weekend, but the air mass won’t be super dry like we typically see during the fall months. High school football games on Friday evening should end up dry and quiet. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be dry and very warm. Morning temperatures will likely remain mild with lows in the mid 60s. Parts of north Alabama could cool into the lower 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. If you are out in the sunshine, it will definitely feel hot. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen and stay hydrated if you have to be out in the sun. You’ll likely need to water the lawn this weekend and into next week. The pattern doesn’t change a lot as we enter October. We’ll likely start next week dry with high temperatures above average in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized this morning across the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Philippe (WBRC)

Winds remain at 50 mph, and the intensity of the storm will likely remain steady over the next 48 hours. Wind shear is impacting Philippe and preventing it from organizing. The forecast keeps Philippe north of the Lesser Antilles. The latest forecast track now turns the storm more due west instead of moving to the northwest. It will likely remain several hundred miles north-northeast of Puerto Rico by this weekend. By this weekend, Philippe will likely weaken into a remnant low and possibly dissipate.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We continue to watch a tropical wave that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five to seven days. It is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and will likely travel in the general direction of where Philippe is located. The next name up on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane list is “Rina”. I see no signs of this potential storm impacting the United States at this time.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Have a great Tuesday!

