Communities that are often trapped by stopped trains may finally have hope in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some relief could be on the way for some of those who are often blocked by trains.

Blocked crossings make it hard for first responders to get to you or for you to leave your neighborhood. The federal government is helping to resolve the issue by sending nearly $24 million to Alabama in order to fix blocked crossings and improve rail infrastructure.

Of the money the federal government is sending to Alabama, $8 million will actually be coming to Birmingham.

The money will allow engineers and planners to start studying different portions of the railway to determine how they can improve safety and community access in Northeast Birmingham.

Some people in the Harris Homes community said the problem is decades old and that trains constantly impact them.

“We need it desperately because we have trains from the Norfolk Southern railroad that have blocked us in. One occasion my daughter from Texas came in to see me and she left on a Friday and couldn’t come back until Monday...” said Harris Homes resident Angela Scroggins. As a train loudly blew its horn, Scroggins laughed and said, “See what I am talking about.”

The Harris Homes community is surrounded by three different rail lines.

Neighbors like Angela Scroggins say that over the years the stopped trains have not only greatly delayed first responder’s emergency response times but placed residents of all ages in danger.

City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says the new study will look at a number of possibilities to remedy the problems near Oak Ridge and beyond.

“A bridge in Trussville, an underpass in Oak Ridge Park, a potential underpass between Crestwood North and Woodlawn. It is going to be well in excess of $150 million,” said O’Quinn.

He says he hopes they can act fast and use the study results to submit a proposal for the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. He says any projects would likely require federal, state and local funding.

“It is a long time coming but we see light at the end of the tunnel,” said O’Quinn.

Angela Scroggins says this is something the entire community has prayed for and while many steps remain Councilor O’Quinn is celebrating the win today.

