City leaders address the thousands of overgrown properties in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many are familiar with the overgrown properties around Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin is now bringing attention to the sheer quantity of blighted lots the city is responsible for.

City leaders say overgrown or abandoned properties have been an issue here in Birmingham for years, decades, even. It’s become so overwhelming it’s nearly impossible for the city to maintain them all.

Mayor Woodfin posted on social media Monday breaking down the numbers. He says the city owns 2,048 properties and Land Bank owns 1000, totaling 3,048. There’s a bigger problem though.

“In addition to City owned and Land Bank owned lots, the City is being asked to maintain approximately 6,200 lots through the weed bill,” said Mayor Woodfin. “This number represents 6,200 private properties that the City is being asked to maintain in addition to the 3,048 lots which the City must maintain.”

He says the total number of lots is 9,248.

City Councilor Hunter Williams says nearly 10,000 lots is a staggering number.

“It is overwhelming for the city and the city quite frankly just does not have the resources, funding, or personnel to be maintaining 10,000 lots,” he explains. “It is an issue that the City of Birmingham cannot tackle alone and I think that we need our residents to help out with that.”

The mayor has said in council meetings that the city isn’t going to pursue anyone for trespassing if you’re cutting a lawn next door. Williams says it’s going to take all hands on deck to get this problem under control.

