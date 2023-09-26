Cars at the Cave returns to Rickwood Caverns State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all classic cars lovers, Rickwood Caverns State Park is bringing back Cars at the Cave Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cars at the Cave (Alabama State Parks)

In addition to the automobile show, the fifth annual event includes food vendors, music, prizes and a visit from the park’s mascot, Ricky the Rickwood Bat.

Admission to the event is $3. Free registration for vehicles begins at 8:00 a.m.

