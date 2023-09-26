LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cars at the Cave returns to Rickwood Caverns State Park

Cars at the Cave
Cars at the Cave(Alabama State Parks)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all classic cars lovers, Rickwood Caverns State Park is bringing back Cars at the Cave Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cars at the Cave
Cars at the Cave(Alabama State Parks)

In addition to the automobile show, the fifth annual event includes food vendors, music, prizes and a visit from the park’s mascot, Ricky the Rickwood Bat.

Admission to the event is $3. Free registration for vehicles begins at 8:00 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash
2 Bryant High School students killed in crash over weekend
Safety concerns after man robbed at apartment complex
Center Point mother waits for answers, action after son robbed at gunpoint at apartment complex
Joshua Andre Crittenden
Man involved in Helena road rage incident arrested
Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October

Latest News

Fresh strawberries at the Farmers Market the Tuscaloosa River Market. (Source: WBRC Video)
The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market voted Best Farmers Market in Alabama
Birmingham Police say 13 kids under 18 years of age were killed in the city during 2022.
Birmingham community honors ‘National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims’
Source: WBRC
Rising Star: Will Walker
Bundles of Hope expands warehouse to meet diaper needs