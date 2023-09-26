LawCall
Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation ongoing after man found dead, lying in road

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue No.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue No.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the road.

At 5:15 p.m. Monday night, BPD responded to a person shot call in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds, lying in the road.

Investigators found 16 shell casings in the area. There is no suspect in custody at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

